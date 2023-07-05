How many times over the years have you heard your mother, or possibly your grandmother, toss out some old saying at you? A big wig, raining cats and dogs, or don't look a gift horse in the mouth, are fine examples.
Life itself is an endless treasure trove of valuable old sayings, whose origin is largely unknown. From time to time, I will write a piece called Just a Saying? to explore some of the expressions that fascinate me. Stay tuned, I'm donning a wet suit and a snorkel and diving down deep for some of these "old saying" meanings and how they were born.
A Big Wig: A big wig is considered an important person in a particular place, business, or sphere. In the 18th Century, the most important political figures would wear the biggest, highest wigs. This is the reason influential people are called “Big Wigs” today. Personally, I too, will become a ‘big wig” sooner than later. Not because I am important or influential, but because I am on a steady pace of going bald. If I lose too much more hair, you’ll be able to see what I’m thinking.
Raining Cats and Dogs: Raining cats and dogs means to rain very hard. Its meaning was derived from 16th Century England. In those days, houses had thatched roofs. In order to keep warm and comfortable, cats and dogs would lay on the roofs. In the event of a heavy storm, the roofs would become very slippery. Eventually, the cats and dogs would slide off, creating the illusion it was raining cats and dogs.
I can easily relate to this happening. Sometimes in the early morning hours, after a night of partying, I wake up to watch it raining Budweiser Clydesdales.
Don’t Look a Gift Horse In The Mouth: This is a saying about looking for, or finding fault in a gift. When buying a horse, the horse’s age and condition can be determined by its teeth. After examining its teeth, you then decide if you want to purchase the horse or not. This is the reason why people say “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth,” or, in other words, don’t look for flaws in a gift.
Now, you see, I have nipped that problem in the bud, (hmm, possibly another saying here.) Myself, I accept S and H green stamps, Gold Bond Stamps, or the preferred gift, cash on the drumhead! Just leave the horse out of this!