WAVERLY, IA- Wartburg College Kammerstreicher will offer its fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. The concert is free and open to the public.

Kammerstreicher will perform pieces by Edward Elgar, Amy Beach and Reena Esmail. Sheila Benson, a member of the Wartburg Community Symphony, will join the ensemble on harp for “Danses” by Claude Debussy. Bethany Washington, a Wartburg instructor, and Gwen McQuaig, a Wartburg senior, will have solos on the violin and harpsichord, respectively, during a performance of Vivaldi’s Concerto in F Minor from “The Four Seasons.”