WAVERLY, IA- Wartburg College Kammerstreicher will offer its fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. The concert is free and open to the public.
Kammerstreicher will perform pieces by Edward Elgar, Amy Beach and Reena Esmail. Sheila Benson, a member of the Wartburg Community Symphony, will join the ensemble on harp for “Danses” by Claude Debussy. Bethany Washington, a Wartburg instructor, and Gwen McQuaig, a Wartburg senior, will have solos on the violin and harpsichord, respectively, during a performance of Vivaldi’s Concerto in F Minor from “The Four Seasons.”
“Kammerstreicher will perform a variety of repertoire this concert that highlights the array of talent both at Wartburg and in our community. We are thrilled to feature Bethany Washington and Sheila Benson,” said Rebecca Nederhiser, Kammerstreicher conductor.
Washington, the concertmaster for the Wartburg Community Symphony, also performs as a member of the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony. Benson, who has been playing the harp since 2010, is an English education professor at the University of Northern Iowa. She has played with Orchestra Iowa and the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra.
Kammerstreicher is the Wartburg College chamber orchestra. The group is composed of Wartburg students who pursue a variety of majors but have in common skills on violin, viola, cello or bass.