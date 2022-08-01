OSHKOSH, Wis.--Linnea Kangas was named the new Sports Information Director at UW-Oshkosh, Athletic Director Darryl Sims announced Monday (July 25) following a national search.
“It was clear to me after meeting with Linnea she was a standout candidate and would fit well in our department and take our athletics communication to the next level,” Sims said. “I am happy to welcome Linnea to the Titan Family.”
Previously, Kangas served as the Sports Information Director at Wartburg College (Iowa). She was responsible for spearheading the overall communication efforts for all 23 sports. She also coordinated media relations when they hosted the NCAA Regional Volleyball Tournament and provided coverage for 10 teams who made appearances in the NCAA tournament.
Prior to Wartburg, Kangas worked at Presentation College (Iowa). Some of her accomplishments included redesigning the Presentation College athletic department website and overseeing the streaming efforts for live events.
Kangas received a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations in 2014 and a master’s degree in Mass Communication in 2019, both from Northern Iowa. During her time at UNI, Kangas served as a student-assistant SID and oversaw women’s soccer, swim and dive, and tennis. She also completed internships with the PGA and a minor league basketball team.
Kangas said that she is excited to be joining a program with such a long tradition of athletic and academic excellence.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Titan Family,” she said. “I want to thank Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Darryl Sims, Assistant Athletic Director Abby Gildernick, and the search committee for their time during this process. I am excited to continue telling the stories of the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff that make up UW-Oshkosh as athletic communications moves into a new age.”