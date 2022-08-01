Linnea Kangas

OSHKOSH, Wis.--Linnea Kangas was named the new Sports Information Director at UW-Oshkosh, Athletic Director Darryl Sims announced Monday (July 25) following a national search.

“It was clear to me after meeting with Linnea she was a standout candidate and would fit well in our department and take our athletics communication to the next level,” Sims said. “I am happy to welcome Linnea to the Titan Family.”