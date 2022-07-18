Karen Grace Boorom, 81, of Crocker, Missouri and formerly from Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on July 6, 2022, in Ludwigsburg, Germany.
Karen was born on May 7, 1941, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Leona Louise (Kohagen) and Walter J. Zander. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1959 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Concordia University Chicago in 1965. On July 29, 1967, Karen was united in marriage to Dennis “Dex” Dexter Boorom at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian.
After graduating from Concordia University in River Forrest, IL, Karen started her career as a teacher which led her from Lutheran schools in Artesian and New Orleans, to public schools in Waynesville and Crocker until 1984. She continued serving her community on the school board until 1992, when Tonya graduated from high school, so that she could hand Tonya her diploma. Karen quit teaching to join Dex in business when they purchased the Post Pawn Store where they shared work and times of travel. One year later, they purchased the shopping center that surrounded Post Pawn. In 2007, Daniel took over the family business, which gave them more time for travel.
Karen was an active member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in St Robert, MO and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She served as a Sunday school teacher, confirmation teacher, VBS director, organist and the LWML at congregational, regional and national levels. She also supported the Free Woman’s Center of Pulaski County in many ways with her time, talents and treasures.
Karen enjoyed playing cards and games with her family and friends, a good glass of wine or a German beer and many laughs. Karen enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross-stitch and crocheting. Traveling was also passion of Karen’s. She was often on the road to her children’s, nephews’ or grandsons’ music or sporting events, traveling to see new places or visiting her friends and family near and far.
Karen is survived by her husband Dennis “Dex” Boorom of Crocker, MO; two children, Daniel (Kassandre) Boorom of St Robert, MO, and Tonya (Doug) Isaac of Omaha, NE; 6 grandsons, Christopher Isaac, Mason Boorom, Anthony (Nicki) Isaac, Ethyn Boorom, Brian (Madison) Boorom, Aaron Isaac; 1 great-grandson, Kaison Boorom; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Paul Zander and sister, Verla Hinricks.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church – Artesian, rural Waverly, with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will also be a memorial service at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Robert, MO, on August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Perling officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Free Woman’s Center of Pulaski County. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.