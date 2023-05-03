Karen (Kinkead) Cameron, 78 of Casa Grande, AZ died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after a brief illness.
Karen was born August 31, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Bertha (Dewees) and Ralph Kinkead.
Karen is survived by her daughters Julie (Ole) Munson, Jennifer Hartz; stepchildren Lori Cameron, Lisa (Paul) Babcook, and Greg (Dawn) Cameron; grandchildren Emily and Cade Cameron, Aeva and Cleo Babcook, and Olivia, Alexa, and Logan Puetz. Three brothers Jerry, Steven, and Mark Kinkead; two sisters Sandra Fleer and Kristi Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Diane Harms.
Karen graduated from Springville High School and found her true calling as a sales woman, first in Mary Kay and finished out a 40 year career at Community Media Group.
Karen was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. Karen loved to spend time on Lake Delhi and was a competitive game player. Her latest enjoyment was her role as social president of Rodeo Estates.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the Activities Club in her name, c/o 1363 W. Seashore Dr, Gilbert AZ 85233 or the American Heart Association.