Karin Deborah Moe Tovey, age 62 of Waverly, passed away on December 12, 2022. Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 7th with visitation at 12 p.m. and funeral service at 1. A celebration of Karin’s life will follow at the WAVP from 2 to 4 p.m.
