Karin Deborah (Moe) Tovey passed away peacefully in Waverly on December 12, 2022.

She was born on May 17, 1960 in Iowa Falls, IA to Karl and Jan (Rorem) Moe. Karin graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1978 and graduated from Wartburg College in 1982. She married the late Dan Tovey in Spring Lake, MI in 1993 where they resided for many years. Karin retired in 2022 and moved back to Waverly this past June.