Karin Deborah (Moe) Tovey passed away peacefully in Waverly on December 12, 2022.
She was born on May 17, 1960 in Iowa Falls, IA to Karl and Jan (Rorem) Moe. Karin graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1978 and graduated from Wartburg College in 1982. She married the late Dan Tovey in Spring Lake, MI in 1993 where they resided for many years. Karin retired in 2022 and moved back to Waverly this past June.
Most recently in her career Karin worked for RENK America, Muskegon, MI, as an operations coordinator. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed boating on Lake Michigan with her late husband Dan, celebrating special events at Stan’s Bar in Spring Lake and visiting her family in Iowa and Minnesota. Karin’s pride and joys were her son Ben and grandson Hadrien. She was so proud of Ben’s service and accomplishments in the United States Air Force. The week before Karin passed away Ben was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant which thrilled her immensely. She was also so happy to meet Hadrien in September as he had just turned one year old.
Karin is survived by her parents, Karl and Jan Moe of Waverly, brothers Dave Moe (Julie) of Eagan, MN, Erik Moe (Heather) of Waverly, son Ben Weavers (Christine) and grandson Hadrien of Prattville, AL and seven nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly. The service can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/redluthwaverly.org After the funeral a celebration of Karin’s life will be held at the WAVP from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations can be made in memory of Karin to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Greater Iowa Chapter, 2580 Fleur Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321 and via www2.jdrf.org