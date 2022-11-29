Katherine Anne Avery, 101, of Waverly, Iowa, died on November 19, 2022, at the Shell Rock Care Center.
Anne was born on May 3, 1921, in her grandparents’ home in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Ruth (Bradford) McKliget. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly. Anne worked with her parents in McKliget’s Grocery from the time she was very young.
Anne graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1939 and went to work shortly after at the Waverly Telephone Company. In 1942 she moved to Port Townsend, Washington to be near her future husband, Jim Avery, who was in the Coast Guard. Being wartime, Anne easily obtained a job as the chief telephone operator. On August 3, 1943, Anne and Jim were married in the rectory of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Townsend, Washington. After their marriage, Jim and Anne made their home in Port Townsend until Anne returned by train to Waverly to await the birth of their first child.
Jim and Anne made their home in Waverly, with a summer cabin in Lansing, Iowa for many years. During this time, Anne was manager of several dress shops, include The Western Shop and The Villa. Jim and Anne enjoyed their retirement in Pharr, Texas and later, in Clarksville, Iowa. Anne was an avid reader and never lost her love of learning.
Anne is survived by her son, and Joseph (Cathey) of Shell Rock; daughter-in-law, Kathy Avery of Poulsbo, Washington, grandchildren, Shari (Eric) Kvistad and their children, Jake (Bri) of Poulsbo, Washington, Ruth Anne and Henry of New Baden, Illinois; Mikel (Agnes) Avery of Seabeck, Washington, Pete (Samantha) Avery of Whitefish, Montana and a great-great grandson, Emery Kvistad. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, and her sisters & brothers-in-law, Mary & Lavern Norton, Margaret & Delbert Faust, her first son, James D. Avery, her great-grandson, Zachary Kvistad and great-granddaughter, Ellen Mae.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2nd, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Doug Walthier officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1st from 5-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and for one hour prior to services at the church. Internment will occur at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, the library of your choice, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com 319-352-1187