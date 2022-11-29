Katherine Anne Avery, 101, of Waverly, Iowa, died on November 19, 2022, at the Shell Rock Care Center.

Anne was born on May 3, 1921, in her grandparents’ home in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Ruth (Bradford) McKliget. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly. Anne worked with her parents in McKliget’s Grocery from the time she was very young.