Kathryn Becker Dettmering, 78, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Kathie was born on March 22, 1943, the daughter of Conrad and Louise (Hast) Becker. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Kathie then attended Wartburg College in Waverly, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. On July 23, 1966, Kathie was united in marriage to Merlin Dettmering at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. During her life she taught English in Dysart, Iowa, took a few years off to raise her daughter, and then returned to Dysart as a paraeducator.
Kathie’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her granddaughter, Anna Sunshine. Kathie’s special interests were reading and everything associated with Wartburg College. She could be heard cheering on the Knights at many events.
Kathryn’s memory is honored by a daughter, Elizabeth (Paul) Mugan, of Waverly and granddaughter, Anna Mugan, of Tripoli, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Loise; husband, Merlin; sister, Dorothy Jobst; and brother, Arthur Becker.
Kathryn has been cremated and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held in June at Wartburg College Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family