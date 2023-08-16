A new officer is joining the Waverly Police Department’s roster and while he will be wearing the uniform for the first time after he took the oath of office on Tuesday, he has already seen Waverly in the line of duty, so to speak.
Traeton Kaufman, 21, of Fairbank, interned in Waverly in the spring while a student at Hawkeye Community College. In that capacity, he did ride-alongs with all three shifts and interacted with all the officers in the department.
His swearing in ceremony at the council chambers at City Hall on Aug. 15 was like a family reunion of sorts. Impeccable in his uniform, with a fresh haircut to match the professionalism of the occasion, Traeton was all smiles as his family gathered around him after the brief ceremony. Cheering him on his career path were his parents, Todd and Tina, his sister, Kaitlyn, his grandparents, Terry and Janet McGrane, his aunt Tara Sullivan and her husband, Jamie, and their son, Crue.
“He’s always wanted to be a police officer,” mom Tina told Waverly Newspapers.
Beaming with pride, the family took individual pictures with the newly minted Officer Kaufman. His parents fought back tears as they hugged him and his grandpa gave him a meaningful token, a coin with an image of St. Michael, the archangel who is the patron of police officers.
Waverly police officers, including Chief Rich Pursell, attended the ceremony after City Administrator James Bronner administered the oath of office.
“We won’t let you down,” Capt. Cory Stephens told Traeton’s parents.
Growing up in Fairbank
Traeton said that as a teen, he realized he really wanted to become a police officer. His aspirations, he added, were shaped by growing up around men who worked in law enforcement, including his uncle Jamie, who is a member of the Waterloo Police Department.
The job appealed to him, but he knew it would take a lot of work to get there.
Looking back on his life, he said, it appears that he had prepared himself for it all along.
As far back as he could recall, Traeton worked alongside his dad at Jerry’s Auto, a car dealership in town established by his paternal grandfather. Having job duties and understanding the value of hard work in his formative years, he added, laid the foundation of his work ethic.
In the dealership, he also learned how to communicate with ease with people in a professional setting at an early age.
“A lot of it came from my dad and grandpa, growing up around all souls and learning how to talk to a lot of people,” he said.
In high school, at Wapsie Valley, where Traeton played on the football team, he started his own vehicle detailing business.
Right after high school, Traeton thought briefly about playing football at Wartburg College, but his desire to pursue a career that would put him in law enforcement overrode his interest in being on a college football team, so he opted to go to the police science program at Hawkeye instead.
“Seeing the impact and the ability to impact lives pushed me in that direction,” he said. “The more I studied the job, the more I knew it was what I wanted. That’s what got my wheel spinning even more.”
The internship experience at the Waverly PD was so beneficial for Traeton that, with guidance from his family, and from the WPD leadership, he decided to put on temporary hold his college career at the University of Northern Iowa, and instead go the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy this fall.
“After getting a feel for Waverly and the people who work here, it was set in stone – I wanted to go here,” he said. “The stars aligned.”
Traeton said his parents were “thrilled” he would be starting his career in Waverly.
“It is a great community with people who care about what’s going on in the community,” he said.
In his spare time, Traeton loves to run, lift weights, boat and snowmobile. He cherishes the company of his family and friends and loves to spend time with them.
He is an avid Steelers and Hawkeye fan.
In short order, Traeton will be starting at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, and after 16 weeks there, will return to Waverly for a field training program at the department.
While going through the tests for the job, he has been thinking about the changes in his life.
Just a few days prior to the swearing-in ceremony, he received the box with his new uniform.
When he opened it to try it on, the reality of it all dawned on him in a powerful way, especially when he saw the shoulder patch saying Waverly.
“It’s a privilege to work here,” he said, noting the pace at which things have changed in the past few weeks. “I am becoming the person I am supposed to be.”