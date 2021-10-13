Kay Joan Lahr, 85, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home in Waverly.
Kay was born June 24, 1936, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, the daughter of Grace Ellen (Ferguson) and Laurence Hershel Brownson. At the age of five, Kay moved with her family to Winnipeg, Canada, where they lived for a year prior to settling in Waverly. While attending school in Waverly, Kay was a proud Rainbow Girl and served as a Worthy Advisor. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1954 and after high school, Kay earned her cosmetology license. On Aug. 27, 1955, Kay was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Lahr at the Methodist Church in Waverly.
Kay loved being a mother, wife, and homemaker. Faith and family were most important to her. She also enjoyed playing cards, decorating houses, traveling, being a grandmother, and the eighteen years she wintered with Don in Texas. Kay and Don were also NOMADS, which is a United Methodist outreach program that involved traveling and providing services for those in need. They enjoyed the service work performed beside the many new friends they met.
Kay is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don; five children, Rhonda Jo (Nick) Ruppert, of Cresco, David (Sandy) Lahr, of Waverly, Russ (Lynn) Lahr, of Waverly, Dan (Penny) Lahr, of Mechanicsville, and Sue Lahr, of Waverly; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Lois) Brownson, of Palo Alto, California; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry (Sharon) Brownson
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with the Revs. Beth Harbaugh and Rusty Van Wey officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home I Waverly is assisting the family.