Kay Marie Jordan, 67, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home with her family.
Kay was born on April 8, 1955, in Waverly the daughter of Anna (Albers) and John Rewerts. On January 15, 1976 she was united in marriage to Larry William Jordan in Clarksville. Kay was blessed with 3 children when she married Larry, Shawn, Kristine and Stacie and later blessed with Timothy and Cassandra. She worked various jobs caring for others, Waverly Health Center, Shell Rock Care Center, Clarksville Nursing Home, Bartels Lutheran Home, Clarksville Head Start and Clarksville Elementary School. Kay had numerous other jobs throughout the community over the years.
Kay looked to Clarksville Church of Christ for guidance recently but was previously a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker and her house was always open to her children and grandchildren. Kay also babysat for several other families in the community as she was raising her own kids.
Kay was a talented baker and cook, making all kinds of cakes for her family and the community. Her chicken noodle soup was a favorite of the family. Kay always had time for her family and ensured everyone was well fed. She enjoyed watching Days of our Lives with her best friend Margaret Doty while the husbands were chatting. Kay and Larry made multiple trips with Louie and Margaret Doty for a little fun in the casinos. She also loved going to garage sales with family and friends to find a good deal. Kay and Larry took nightly rides to look for deer and, sometimes, at the bison. They would see many deer driving down to the river on their farm.
Kay is survived by her husband, Larry Jordan; five children, Shawn (Maureen) Jordan of Chesapeake, VA, Kristine Jordan of Clarksville, IA, Stacie Wagner of Clarksville, IA, Timothy (Sarah) Jordan of Shell Rock, IA and Cassandra (Adam) Doty of Shell Rock, IA; eleven grandchildren, Jaron Wagner, Alex Jones, Brennin Jordan, Evelyn Jordan, Hazely Vance, Bailey Jordan, Vincent Vance, Weston Jordan, Brinkley Doty, Delaney Doty and Xander Doty; two siblings, James (Lauretta) Tennyson of Florida and Gary (Caryl) Rewerts of Shell Rock, one brother-in-law, Steve (Shirley) Jordan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Jeanette (Max) Harding, Barbara (Gerald) Cain, Dixie (Jim) Hamby; one brother-in-law, Joe (Faye) Jordan; and best friends, Louie and Margaret Doty.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Clarksville Church of Christ with Pastor Val Swinton officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed toward The Family of Kay Jordan, 401 E Oakland St, Clarksville, IA 50619 and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187