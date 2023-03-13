Keith Tomlinson, 78, of Waverly, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Keith Alan Tomlinson was born on April 10, 1944 in Toledo, Iowa, the second of six children of Warren and Hazel (Depew) Tomlinson. Keith grew up on the family farm southwest of Tama. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Tama. His elementary education was in a one-room country school, Columbia #4, a mile from the farm. He graduated from the 8th grade in 1957.
Keith then graduated from Tama High School in 1961 and from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa in 1965 with a major in Sociology. It was at Wartburg that Keith met Virginia Boldt from Muscatine, Iowa. They were married before Keith’s senior year, on August 8, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church, Muscatine.
After his graduation, Keith and Ginny moved to Dubuque, Iowa where Keith was a student at Wartburg Theological Seminary, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in May, 1969. He was ordained into the ministry of The American Lutheran Church on June 29, 1969 at the St. John Church.
The Tomlinson’s lived at various places over the next 40 years as Keith served congregations in Marion, Ohio (Trinity Lutheran, 1969-73); Marshalltown, Iowa (Elim Lutheran, 1974-75); Rake, Iowa (Zion Lutheran, 1975-80); Clear Lake, Iowa (Zion Lutheran, 1980-88); and then as Chaplain at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, Iowa, 1988 – 2009.
After retiring on June 28, 2009, Keith and Ginny moved to Kaukauna, Wisconsin, where they were members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Appleton. In retirement Keith was an active volunteer in the community. He also was a supply pastor/preacher at more than a dozen northeast Wisconsin congregations and was part time Interim pastor at three Lutheran and Moravian churches.
In 2019, Keith and Ginny moved back to Waverly where he continued to enjoy volunteer work and did supply preaching at many area congregations.
Keith enjoyed working in his lawn and flower beds, doing handyman projects, biking and running (including nine marathons and many shorter races), reading, and writing. For many years he was a Community Columnist for the Appleton Post-Crescent newspaper, writing several columns each year. While in Waverly, Keith wrote a weekly column for 16 years focusing on life in a nursing home and on issues related to aging.
He is survived by his wife, Ginny, Waverly; three sons Brad of Johnston, Iowa, Jeremy (Hannah) of Altoona, Iowa and Nathan (Becky) of Kaukauna, WI. 7 grandchildren Jesse (Olivia), Hailey, Connor (Allison), Michael, Aurora, Allison and Andrew and two great grandchildren – Kaelyn and Sammy.
Also surviving are three brothers and one sister – Gary (Marian) Tomlinson, Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Paul Tomlinson, Marshalltown, Iowa; Dorothy Burgess, Prairie City, Iowa; and Dave (Diane) Tomlinson, Urbandale, Iowa; sister-in-law Janet (Jerry) Watters, Paris, Illinois: and many cousins, nephews and nieces and their families.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents – Warren, 2004 and Hazel, 2016 — and by a brother, Bill, 2015.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Rev. Corey Smith officiating. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or your local food bank. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187