Keith Henry Schuldt, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, at his home in Cedar Springs, Michigan. Keith was the beloved husband of Joy (deceased), loving father of Jill Schuldt and Beth White (Woody), and brother of the late Helen, Ruby, Harold, and Larry Schuldt. He was a good friend to many people in both his personal and professional life.
Keith was born in Vinton, Iowa with his childhood memories instilled in Waverly and the years that he spent at the Waverly Children’s Home. He graduated from Shell Rock High School where he was noted for his athletic prowess in football, basketball, and track. He later joined the Navy where he was destined to meet the love of his life, Carlene Joy Merle, who was his wife and best friend for 58 years.
Settling in El Segundo, California with Joy, Keith ran a successful printing business, was actively involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, a City Councilman, real estate investor, and philanthropist, supporting education, the arts, and the underrepresented populations of the community.
It was in the early 1980’s that Keith decided to return to his roots desiring to give back to the community that had given him so much and highly formative in the person he had become. He immersed himself in community engaging the same organizations and activities, and in public service as mayor of Waverly for two terms. His philanthropy continued making donations to Warburg College for the sports center, an apartment complex providing independent living housing for community members of North Star Community Services, and benefactions to his spiritual community at St. Paul’s and Trinity United Methodist churches in Waverly. After the loss of Joy, Keith was a changed man. He spent the last six years of his life in Michigan with a special companion, Ariadne Winquist.
Keith will be remembered for his big heart, good sense of humor, candy making and card playing, but most of all for his engagement, concern, compassion, and support of his community and the underserved. Keith will be returned to Waverly where he will lie at rest with Joy at Arlington Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in 2022 and to be announced. Memorial donations may be made in Keith Schuldt’s name to North Star Community Services (3420 University Avenue, Suite C, Waterloo, IA 50701, Attn: Jodie Muller).