Keith Mark Long, 69, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away suddenly on December 3, 2021.
Keith was born on February 14, 1952, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Howard and Cecil (Hubbard) Long. He loved his adventurous childhood with his brothers on their dairy farm. Keith graduated from Meservey-Thorton High School in 1970. He received an associate’s degree from NIACC in Mason City in 1972 and a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College in Waverly in 1974. He was united in marriage to Christie Patrilla on June 8, 1974, in Vinton, Iowa. After their marriage, Keith and Christie made their home in Waverly. Keith worked for Lutheran Mutual (later CUNA) for 37 years before retiring in 2011.
Keith Long’s deep love for his Lord and Savior Jesus was displayed in the way he loved his family, friends, and all who came in contact with him. Anyone who spent time with Keith, experienced the love of the Heavenly Father. You didn’t have to be a “Long” to be loved like a Long. No matter the circumstance, he remained steadfast, peaceful and calm. Keith’s character displayed wisdom, integrity, gentleness, strength, and humor. As a father and grandfather, it was his greatest joy to create a fun-filled environment to gather together on the family acreage. He delighted to welcome others to his home, and modeled how to serve and love family in a Christ-like way. Second to his love for Jesus, his love for his wife and family was his deepest passion. His heart’s desire was that his family and others would surrender their life to Christ, and live and love for His glory. Keith is forever loved, and DEEPLY missed.
Keith is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christie Long, of Waverly; a daughter, Heather (Nate) Beam, of Denver; a daughter, Holly Long, “worldwide”; a son, Shane (Anna) Long, of Forest Lake, Minnesota; a son, Gabriel (Naomi) Long, of St. Paul, Minnesota; a son, Luke (Kristi) Long, of Maplewood, Minnesota; a daughter, Mariah (Logan) Knutson, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; 17 grandchildren, Tyler (Melissa) Beam, Noelle (fiancé, Kody Peterson) Beam, Camryn (Braeden) Goding, Caedmon Beam, Jack Beam, Gemma Beam, Toby Beam, Everly Beam, Austin Long, Jason Long, Jordan Long, Sienna Long, Chloe Long, Etta Long, Reggie Long, Viggo Knutsen, Freya Knutsen and one on the way; two brothers, Terry (Lois) Long, of Thorton, Iowa; and Alan (Luann) Long, of Waterloo, Iowa. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Cecil Long.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Jim Brewer officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and will continue for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family