Waverly Health Center (WHC) is pleased to announce Kelly Hilsenbeck as the new chief nursing officer (CNO) of WHC. She has been a nurse since 2004 and has served in leadership roles since 2013.
“Kelly is committed to supporting our staff, providers and the needs of our patients,” stated Jodi Geerts, WHC chief executive officer. “She is passionate about providing high quality, person-centered care, and puts our patients and families in the center of decision making.”
Ms. Hilsenbeck has clinical and leadership experience in the areas of medical surgical nursing, education, cardiac/renal patient care, long term care, quality, regulatory and accreditation, patient experience and risk management. Since 2020, she has been serving as the Manager of Quality Services at WHC.
Ms. Hilsenbeck holds a Masters of Science degree in Nursing Administration, is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, and is certified in Infection Prevention.