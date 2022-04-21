Kelly Sue Benning was born on December 10, 1959 to Lowell and JoAnn Demro Benning.
She received her education at Plainfield School. She graduated midterm in 1978. She then worked for a social service agency in Waverly, Iowa until September 1978. Kelly attended the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), graduating in 1982 with a German/Spanish major.
She went to Denver, Colorado, to begin teaching after her graduation. While in Denver, she earned her pilot’s license, learning how to operate small planes.
In 1986, Kelly returned to UNI to pursue and receive her master's degree. After this accomplishment, she went back to Denver to work at a law office for two years.
Kelly’s next venture led her to New York City in 1987, where she worked for the Deutsche Bank. Kelly met Edward Codina while in New York and they were married in September 1989 on the family farm in Iowa.
To this union three daughters were born, Maya, Lana and Lauren Codina. In 1990 the couple moved to Waterloo, Iowa.
Kelly taught German and Spanish at the Independence and Winthrop schools until 2001.
It was at this time she moved to Germany to work for DODDS, Department of Defense Dependents Schools, located on the Ramstein Air Base.
In 2011, Kelly received her Ph.D. through the University of Maryland in special education and administration. Kelly became an assistant principal in Okinawa, Japan and after one year in Japan, her path led her back to Germany to work as the head of primary at the European School of Rhein Main.
Her heart remained tied to teaching, and she decided to get back into the military system to work for Vilseck High School as a teacher, cheer coach, and yearbook leader until her passing.
She also taught German via night class to soldiers at the University of Maryland Global Campus throughout her career on various military installations.
Kelly was an avid runner and enjoyed participating in marathons. She was always a high achiever in everything she pursued. There was no competition, even in games of Scrabble or Yahtzee, for Kelly. In Germany, she enjoyed finding properties to restore and renovate for her and her family to live in.
With sudden and much surprise, Kelly was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in October 2021. She passed away on April 10, 2022.
Kelly is survived by her three daughters, Maya, Lana, and Lauren (Aris Soltani); two granddaughters, Julia (Maya) and Ariella (Lauren); two sisters Carol (Tim) Kean and Linda (Gerson) Teixeira; as well as Kelly’s parents.
Kelly is preceded by her grandparents and two older sisters Julia Benning (1975) and Lori Benning Bloomquist (2021).