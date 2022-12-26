Kendra Holm was recognized by Bartels co-workers for demonstrating HEART values.
“Kendra has been a part of the Bartels staff for six years and the care and devotion she shows the residents every day is a quality worth recognizing. Kendra has picked up so many shifts for dining to help out and does so with a smile. We appreciate having Kendra be a part of our dining services team and everything she does for the residents every day,” praised Ashleigh Sowle, dietitian.
Kendra Holm is a dietary aide at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values– honesty, empathy, accountability, respect and teamwork. She was nominated by co-worker Ashleigh Sowle. Holm was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of November for a $50 gift card.
The set of values was selected by Bartels staff. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each month.
“Kendra is a very dependable employee, is always willing to do things for residents, makes sure they get everything they are asking for or needing. She is always working with everyone as a team! She always has a positive attitude when coming in to work and while working her shift,” stated Elizabeth Mahan, Dining Services supervisor.
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of December.
“Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented Marketing and Development Coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Holm, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”