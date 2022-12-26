Kendra Holm

Kendra Holm (middle) was recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ HEART values and receiving a $50 gift card. Congratulating Kendra on her excellent service to Bartels are some of her co-workers.

Kendra Holm was recognized by Bartels co-workers for demonstrating HEART values.

“Kendra has been a part of the Bartels staff for six years and the care and devotion she shows the residents every day is a quality worth recognizing. Kendra has picked up so many shifts for dining to help out and does so with a smile. We appreciate having Kendra be a part of our dining services team and everything she does for the residents every day,” praised Ashleigh Sowle, dietitian.