Kenneth Allen Smith, age 80, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Ralph and Pauline (Hirsch) Smith, on July 15, 1942, in Clarksville. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville.

In 1960, Kenny graduated from Clarksville High School. Shortly after graduation, he met the love of his life, Annetta Jacobs. They were united in marriage on August 7, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.