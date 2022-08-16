Kenneth “Ken” Rindels, 85, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Iowa City VA Health Care System in Iowa City after a three-year battle with ALS.

A funeral Mass for Ken Rindels will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.