Kenneth Renken, 79, of Waverly, Iowa died on August 17, 2023 at his residence in Waverly.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military rites by the Waverly Area Veterans Group. Visitation was be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences for Kenneth can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Renken family with arrangements. 319-352-1187