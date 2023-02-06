Kenneth Richard Russell, age 87, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.

Ken was born on May 16, 1935, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Floyd Edwin and Katherine Genevieve (Hoover) Russell. He graduated from the Shell Rock High School. On August 13, 1957, Ken was united in marriage to Grace Mehmen in Shell Rock. During his life, Ken worked for Wonder Bread in Waterloo, Iowa, drove truck for a seed corn company, and in 1963, went to work for Carnation/Nestle in Waverly retiring in 1992.