Kerry Bergmann, 60, of Marshalltown, and formerly from Frederika, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials can be directed to the Bergmann family for a later designation in Kerry’s name and online condolences for Kerry can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Bergmann family with arrangements.