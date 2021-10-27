Leading into the bond issue for the two proposed new elementary schools in March, Jes Kettleson lent her expertise as a real estate agent to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District’s facilities committee.
Her work with that body helped prompt her to make her run for the school board. She is the sole candidate on the Nov. 2 city/school election ballot for W-SR School Board District 4, which covers much of Ward 1 and a part of Ward 4 within the city and the rural area to the south to about 260th Street.
“That prompted a little bit of (my willingness to run), so that the schools are built to what our community need,” Kettleson said.
Kettleson, who is an agent with Century 21 Signature Real Estate’s Waverly office and also owner of Katalyst Yoga, which now holds classes at the Karma House on Second Street Northeast, felt that schools are prominent to make a community.
“I think the schools have the biggest impact in order to build on that community, too, and make people want to move here and make people have businesses here,” she said. “I want to make sure those school systems stay fantastic, so we can continue to grow as a community.”
A Reinbeck native and previously a resident of New York City, Kettleson moved to Waverly in 2013 with her husband, Erik, an information security officer with UnityPoint Health, and their daughter, Aya, now 12 and a seventh-grader at the middle school. Kettleson has been in real estate for about 21 years and been with Century 21 for about five and opened Katalyst Yoga in 2018.
She said through the facilities committee’s work that resulted in the overwhelming approval of a $31 million bond issue on March 2, the district has found solutions to some of the space problems it faced. The district will construct two new elementary schools in Waverly, remodel Shell Rock Elementary and make some additions to the high school.
“Our schools needed to be remodeled and replaced,” Kettleson said. “I feel like we’re doing a great job with that. I don’t know enough details about it to make sure that the schools are going to built in the correct way and budgeted in the correct way, so I want to make sure I have a good insight about that.
“I don’t want to go back and try to get more money or tell people that we can’t build a good school for our kids because we’ve already done that. We want to continue to grow on that.”
She doesn’t see very many pressing issues W-SR needs to face, but she knows there will be some that will come up.
“I want to make sure that the schools and teachers and everyone are super-supported and that they have everything that they need in order to provide a good experience for all involved,” she said.
Upon election, Kettleson expects the community to be “super open but honest” about the schools along with showing compassion empathy for everyone.
“I want people to say what they want to see, especially when it comes to the new facilities,” she said. “They’re the ones who have to send their kids there, and also hear from the teachers and educators in what they need for it. We want to make sure all needs are met.”