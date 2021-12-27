As the signing period for college baseball commenced Dec. 15, one Waverly-Shell Rock senior has made his choice official for where he will continue his education and his playing career.
Chance Key, a left-handed starting pitcher for the Go-Hawks, signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Ankeny. He was relieved that the recruiting period has concluded for him.
“It feels pretty good,” Key said after the ceremony. “It’s a long process. I’m glad it’s over. I’m feeling really good about the future.”
Key amassed a 6-2 record in 11 starts on the mound as a junior to help the Go-Hawks make the state tournament in Marshalltown, with the team finishing with a 33-8 record. He recorded a 3.33 earned-run average while striking out 95 batters and allowing an opponents’ batting average of .215.
At the plate, Key batted .403 with a .481 on-base percentage and .687 slugging percentage, for an OPS (on-base-plus-slugging) of 1.168. He hit six home runs, four triples, 12 doubles and drove in 54 runners in 41 games.
Key said the coaching staff at DMACC, led by Nic Mishler, was a key draw for him to head to be a Bear.
“There’s a great culture over there,” Key said. “It’s a good look for me. I think it would be a good fit.”
New W-SR baseball coach B.J. Hermsen said he saw Key’s potential when the lefty was on the sophomore team at the start of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
“It was a situation where he proved that his talent and work ethic deserved to be at a higher level,” Hermsen said. “It was one of those things when talking with (former coach Casey) Klunder that it was a situation where he needed to be moved up.
“He earned that opportunity, and it paid off for him. I’m looking forward to this year, too.”
Hermsen, who himself is a former prospect with the Minnesota Twins, said that Key going to DMACC is a good path for him for his future in the game.
“Being left-handed always helps in the game of baseball,” Hermsen said. “Being a lefty, being a little different, it’s always a good thing for him. I’m definitely looking forward (to the 2022 season).”
Key said that DMACC offered smaller classes academically, so that was another draw for him. It would allow him to get to know the instructors.
“Academics are obviously a big part of my life, so I can play baseball,” he said.
His major is undecided at this time. He chose DMACC over Central College, where Klunder now coaches.
“I just knew that DMACC was a good fit for me,” Key said.
Hermsen said that the Bears will get a good player.
“He’s going to work hard,” he said. “He’s coachable, loves the game of baseball. That always helps. He’s a great student both in school and of the game. I think DMACC’s getting a really good one.”
Looking forward to the coming summer, Hermsen said getting that college choice out of the way will help Key’s mindset.
“It’s going to help keep him relaxed throughout the season and hopefully help his teammates along the way,” Hermsen said.
Key said for his senior year, he is working on the “little things.”
“I know I have a good place for the future,” he said. “One thing I’m definitely looking forward to is hanging out with the guys all summer, having a lot of fun, and definitely, for me, working on pitch mix and velocity, still.
“I think it’s going to be great (in 2022). We have a lot of guys back. B.J.’s a good coach, so it’s going to be fun.”