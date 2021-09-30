Have you ever wanted to try kickboxing? Check out Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Cedar Falls for a kickboxing marathon benefiting the Leader in Me schools across the Cedar Valley from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6.
A $20 donation to Leader Valley will get you a half-hour of kickboxing led by FXB’s talented instructors and Leader in Me students and free food items. Additionally, auction items available for online bidding starting two weeks before the event.
Angie Fuller, owner of Farrell’s shares, “Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping strives to be a great community partner in the Cedar Valley and we are so excited to participate in this fundraiser with Leader Valley. I’m especially excited to lead kickboxing classes with a few of the kids!”
Keep an eye out for the registration link! Pre-registration is not necessary but is the best way to ensure that you get a spot in your preferred time block. To find more information and stay up to date, find the Leader Valley Kickboxing Marathon event on Facebook.
If you have any questions, contact Nicole Hackman at nicole@leadervalley.org.
About Leader Valley – Leader Valley prepares PreK-12 students for life by providing them with the essential soft skills needed for a life of effectiveness and a competitive advantage in the workforce. We believe this is achieved through high levels of community collaboration. Through Leader Valley, strong partnerships among Cedar Valley businesses, PreK-12 Schools, and higher education are being fostered. Learn more at www.leadervalley.org.