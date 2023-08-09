Children ages 8 through 17 can fly free from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Saturday Aug. 26 with the EAA 227 Young Eagles at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
This event is all about the kids, 75% of whom have never been in an airplane. The goal of the event is to make the kids more comfortable with airplanes. Most kids approach the planes curious and apprehensive, but once the plane lifts off the runway, it is all smiles the rest of the 20 minute flight.
From above, houses and businesses look like train sets, cars look like hot wheels toys, corn and soybean fields look like carpet.
Flights will last 15 to 20 minutes. Once the plane is at the prescribes altitude of 1,200 feet above the ground, level and all controls are set, at the pilot’s and kids’ discursion, some kids take control and fly the airplane, turning, climbing and descending.
Kids who come out to the Waverly airport should bring a parent, as parents must sign a release to let them fly. Flights require good weather. Only the kids will be allowed on the flights.
The plane ride is totally free, and there will be free parking available and refreshments.
EAA 227 Young Eagles have eight planes, eight certified pilots, and an outstanding group of volunteers.
The experience leaves a positive impact on the kids who come out, and they will remember their first flight for the rest of their lives. Every time they see a small plane above, they will reflect on their first flight and smile.