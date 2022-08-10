kids fly

Kids fly free Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 at the Waverly Municipal Airport.

Children ages 8 through 17 can fly free from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Saturday Aug. 27 with the EAA 227 Young Eagles at the Waverly Municipal Airport.

This event is all about the kids, 75% of whom have never been in an airplane. The goal of the event is to make the kids more comfortable with airplanes. Most kids approach the planes curious and apprehensive, but once the plane lifts off the runway, it is all smiles the rest of the 20 minute flight.