As a part of the Waverly Public Library’s Summer reading program, the staff decided to kick off the season of summer reading with a children’s foam party.
Emily McClimon, an 11-year veteran at the Waverly Public Library, is the youth program coordinator. She oversaw coordinating the children’s foam party event.
“We hired Absolute Science, they come and bring foam blasters which create foam, and the kids get to dance in it and have a time of celebration,” said Mcclimon.
The summer reading program at the library is open to all ages, children through older adult. Each week there is something new offered.
As for the giant whale mural in the parking lot of the Waverly Public library, it is the creation of Amy Webb, a Waverly native. Webb originally worked at the library during her time in high school. Now a college student, she shared her talent with her hometown by creating the giant whale that encompassed the theme for the summer, “Summer is oceans of possibilities.”
One parent, Minette Erickson, decided to bring her kids out to the library to experience a real foam party.
“The kids thought the foam party meant cushion foam, so I had to show them what a foam party really was,” said Erickson.
Because of this experience, Erickson plans on bringing her kids back to more of the library’s summer events.
“It is a pretty spectacular phenomenon which they would normally not get to be a part of,” said Erickson. “We love the library the staff is amazing; they all love the kids, and they love having fun with them.”
One man who was overjoyed at the joy the young ones were showing was Rick Brammer, who was in charge of bringing the foam cannons.
“The looks on their faces says it all, everyone is smiling,” said Brammer. “To know that they are enjoying themselves that is what’s important.”