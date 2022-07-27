The Bremer County Fair Tuesday showcased returning activities and welcomed a new event, Bacon Buddies, as the weather turned out another perfect summer day.
Bacon Buddies, a program that pairs youth mentors with special needs individuals to show pigs, was the pet project of 2021 Bremer County Fair Queen Carly Steiert.
“We set goals at state fair about what we want to bring to our fair the following year,” she said. “I heard other queens talking about Bacon Buddies.”
Having worked in a special needs classroom, Steiert decided she wanted to implement the program at the fair.
“It’s pairing two things that are really important in my life,” she said, “the hog industry and individuals with special needs.”
The eleven exhibitors at the inaugural event walked pigs around the ring with the help of their mentors—local 4-H and FFA youth—to warm support from the crowd.
Earlier Tuesday the poultry show drew participants and fans as 4-H members showed their feathered livestock.
Amid the din of crowing and quacking birds, the Senior Showmanship category kicked off the poultry show.
Aiden Dermody, a sophomore from north of Waverly, competed for the first time, holding his Golden Polish pullet, a breed that has a feathered crest covering its head.
“It’s our first year doing chickens,” he said, noting that he has learned a lot about handling and raising them.
His eighth-grade sister, Ava, was waiting to show her favorite chicken, Peaches, a Buff Laced Polish that also has a fluffy feathered head.
“I’ve had her since March this year,” Ava said. “She’s the most well-behaved. She follows me around at home and wants to be picked up a lot.”
The Dermodys’ father, Ryan, said the family started raising chickens because of Ava’s interest.
“Ava wanted to and had been asking for two years,” he said. “So we acquiesced to her demands and got them this year.”
He added that as much as egg prices have gone up recently, it’s been good to have the layers at home.
Fifth-grader Riley Smith of Tripoli was waiting to show her three layer chickens. Or, in her case, her three “almost layers.”
“They’re supposed to be the three layer chickens,” she explained, gesturing to the Red Star birds in the cage next to her. “They’re going to start laying in a month, because they were born in April.”
Near the chicken tent, the rabbit tent attracted visitors, as well. Nine-year-old Aryanna Barbutes of Waverly delighted in visiting the bunnies.
“I like that they’re really soft,” she said, noting that she was able to pet them through the wires of their cages. “I think they might be my favorite.”
The petting zoo next door offered both exotic sights and a chance to feed the animals. Nine-year-old Violet Bergmann of Waverly laughed repeatedly as (what appeared to be) a llama nibbled feed out of her hand.
Her companion, 8-year-old Stirling Morris of Waverly, considered his bottle calf, Henry, to be the best animal at the fair. His brother Breck, age 6, echoed the sentiment about his bucket calf, Tuffy.
The 4-H Building provided a welcome blast of air conditioning for anyone wanting to escape the sun and view the many projects by Bremer County 4-H members.
A central display highlights the top projects that will advance to the state fair, a wide variety from homemade food to informative displays, each project adorned with a coveted purple ribbon.
With activities throughout the day and evening, the fair saw an ever-changing crowd of participants and visitors.
Tuesday evening, the standard fair noises of carnival rides, announcements and loud conversations were punctuated by even louder explosions of air—“Huh!!”—as the North Iowa Tae Kwon Do group demonstrated their skills near the Fair Board Shelter.
Lines of students showed off their leaping kicks, and an adult member demonstrated how to break brick slabs with his bare hand.
Nearby, the 4-H carnival provided easy-access entertainment for young people, and the kiddie tractor pull spurred calls of encouragement from the crowd as children pulled ever-greater weights behind pedal tractors.
The Bremer County Fair runs through Saturday, July 30. Admission is free and open to the public.
Follow our daily coverage online at waverlynewspapers.com and in print.