Kid's Kingdom Playground will be closed from 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 until 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Volunteers will be staining the playground. Please obey “closed” signs and barricades. Additional volunteers are welcome to help with the staining project. If you are interested in volunteering to help stain Kid's Kingdom, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.