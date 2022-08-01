Forty-five area kids ages 6 to 13 descended on the Waverly Golf Course last week for the course’s annual junior golf camp.
“Skill levels really run the gamut,” reported the course’s golf pro, Jordan David, who runs the camp. “We have people who have never touched a club before all the way to kids who have had a club in their hand their whole life.”
The camp ran July 25 to 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The first three days we’ve been working on all of their skills,” David noted on Wednesday. “Putting, chipping, full swing, as well as rules and etiquette that they need to know to be a good golfer someday and to be able to function on a golf course.”
“The last day we’re going over to Prairie Links to actually get on the golf course to play a little bit,” he continued. “Obviously, the last day’s a lot more fun, because they get to get out on the golf course. They’re looking forward to it, and so are we.”
The “we” referred to David and his team, including Prairie Links Head Golf Professional John Thompson and a number of Waverly-Shell Rock High School students from the golf team, who served as instructors.
Campers this year were home-grown.
“We typically have some out-of-town students,” David said, “but I think our whole roster is from the Waverly-Shell Rock area.”
The golf camp tradition has extended back more years than David could number.
“This will be my seventh camp that I’ve run,” he said, adding that the tradition preceded him by many years. He “absolutely” intends to continue it next summer.
“Really, we’re just trying to full-scale introduce these kids to golf and have a heck of a lot of fun doing it,” David said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”