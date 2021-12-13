“Did you get to see Santa on the fire truck?” Mrs. Claus asked two young sisters during Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main Thursday. “I rode inside, that was fun.”
Santa, upon recognizing his guests at the walk-up window at his house at Kohlmann Park chatted about the ride over on the fire truck.
“I was getting cold on that fire truck,” Santa Claus told Peyton Riley, 5, and Reagan Riley, 3, from Waverly.
The sisters didn’t say much about the ride, but they introduced themselves into the speaker on the Plexiglas “walk by Santa window.”
“I want a ballerina!” Reagan loudly declared. Peyton wanted a camper.
They then turned around to pose for a photo with the Claus family.
More than 5,000 cups of cocoa were handed out Thursday as East Bremer Avenue once again came alive for the typically-annual event. Jimmy John’s handed out more than 2,000 sandwiches in the first hour of the two-hour event.
With the event having been canceled last year due to health precautions with the pandemic, Waverly Chamber of Commerce Special Events and Tourism Director Tiffany Schrage said people were excited to again enjoy the tradition.
“The community came out in droves,” said Schrage, crediting the “beautiful weather.” Temperatures ranged from 40 degrees Fahrenheit to the high 30s.
“Organizations and businesses doing windows did a fabulous job and the public came out and supported the event as always,” she said.
East Bremer Avenue came to life with heartwarming musical performances from the Waverly-Shell Rock Chamber Choir, directed by Greg Wessel, the W-SR Low Brass ensemble, and ensembles from the Waverly Community Symphony Association.
The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) had a station with teacher LuAnne Bibler’s grandson, Levi Bibler, playing Santa Claus.
FCCLA President Jacque Schneider said the chapter strives to be community based, volunteer based, and “a good safe spot for the community.”
W-SR FFA also offered a cookie walk inside of the Cobblestone Inn.
Schrage praised the high school students for their involvement in sharing the spirit of the season.
“We absolutely loved having them and they did a fabulous job,” Schrage said. “I love seeing that, they’re high school students, coming down, getting involved and bringing that magic to the community.”
Travis Toliver, executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, gave a spritely performance of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” accompanied by Paul Schmidt of the Art of Music School, as Tolvier’s wife Nicki and their twin sons watched, before going inside the Chamber office. Tiegan Toliver, 4, even joined Travis for a closing line of the tune, repeating “to town” on the refrain.
“A lot of shopping was done that night,” Schrage added. “It’s great to see people coming out to support our local businesses.“
MORE CHRISTMAS WISHES
Calvin Murray, 10, of Janesville wished for an iPhone, PlayStation, and a drum set. Calvin also plays the baritone and spoke with Santa about it. Meanwhile, Lane Murray, 8, wanted farm toys and Ryan Murray, 6, wanted a Barbie.
Easton Birt, 2, of Waverly wanted a toy tractor.
Farther back in line, Hank Lafler, 4½, was planning to ask Santa for a monster truck and the grinch. Later, Hank visited with Buddy the Elf — played locally by Steve Schreen — and patterned on a Will Ferrell character from the 2003 movie, “Elf.” In Golden Thistle.
Lillia Djoumessi, 5, wanted a bike and “Elsa makeup.” Makyia, 9, wanted a Squishmallow, a brand of stuffed animal that is soft like a pillow.
Desiree Stoneking of Waverly, an adult standing in line with younger family, said for Christmas she wanted prayers for a child she knew.
And with the spirit of Santa’s presence, Christmas Greetings on Main 2021 kicked off the holidays.