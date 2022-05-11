Kim DePuew, 64, of Waterloo passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial Hospital.
Kim was born on January 30, 1958, the daughter of William E. and Mona M. (Hansen) DePuew in Waverly, Iowa. She attended W-SR schools and later Riverhills in Waterloo. Following her education, she worked thru Key 7 and later North Star in Waverly.
She enjoyed word search books, puzzles and playing bingo.
Survivors are her father, William and stepmother, Teresa DePuew of Waverly; two brothers and one sister, Ken (Pam) DePuew of Waverly, Kristy (Steven) Rider of Cascade, MT and Kirk (Amanda) DePuew of Allison and six nieces and nephews, Melissa (Nathan) Scheidel, Jennifer (Matthew) Freitag, Cole Rider, Jordan (Mariann) Rider Dylan DePuew and Bailey DePuew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mona DePuew on March 15, 1991; maternal grandparents Howard Hansen and Norma Haberling and paternal grandparents, Ed and Lucille DePuew.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice and online condolences for Kim can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the DePuew family with arrangements. 319-352-1187