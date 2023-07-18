Kim Duane Fox, 69, of rural Janesville, Iowa, passed away on July 17, 2023, at his home.
Kim was born on April 1, 1954, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Orville and Ardith (McNeilus) Fox. He was baptized at the Church of Christ in Bristow and confirmed at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972. After graduation, he joined his parents in the family tire business. He retired from Waverly Tire in the spring of 2019.
Kim was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying trapshooting, hunting and four wheeling. He always enjoyed leading the many of his New Years Eve four wheeling rides around the area. Hardly a day went by where Kim didn’t enjoy a dish of ice cream.
Kim is survived by his brother, Kendall (Kim Mary) Fox of Waverly; his niece, Amanda (Tyson) Keith of Waverly and his nephew, Matthew (Danielle) Fox of Waverly; six great-nieces and nephews, Harper, Liam, and Madeline Keith and Delilah, Josephine and Jameson Fox. He is also survived by his “adopted” family, Linsey (Luke) Schuldt and their children, Levi and Lara.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Ardith Fox.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, Waverly with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. There will be visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran School in Waverly or to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187