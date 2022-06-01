The connections are real, and the faith is deep when you look at the youth group of Kingdom Culture, a Life Group for 6th-12th graders, which is a ministry of Waverly Life Church.
I have been a youth leader in this youth group for over a year, and have seen shouts of praise, tears, and smiles so big because of all the lifelong memories made, all this in a community of kids who love God so much!
There is a reason that Jesus said in Mathew 18:3 “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” It is because there is purity in the faith of a kid.
Seeing a child, or teenager praise God and sing out how much they love Jesus is truly special and is the kind of faith we should all strive to have. One that is a community of our peers.
My sister, as I have written about previously, had major medical complications last fall, and ended up in the hospital for nearly 3-4 weeks. During This time these students prayed feverishly for her, they made posters and cards and collected gifts to send to her so that when she came back, she knew how loved she was not only by God but by her church family.
If that isn’t enough to make you believe that the Holy spirit of Jesus lives in these kids, then I don’t know what would.
Could it be that during worship some fall to their knees in praise of Jesus declaring him their savior or asking him for help and or forgiveness? Those students that don’t fall to their knees, however, see the fire in their peers’ hearts and reach out to pray over them, some laying hands on one another and asking them what they needed for prayer.
These students know the word, they know that Paul said in Philippians 4:6-7 “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
With the regular season of Kingdom Culture nights coming to an end, and the Last sermon having already been spoken nearly 2 weeks ago until school resumes in the fall of this year. However, students are not putting their faiths on pause anytime soon.
Kingdom Culture is starting our summer program of WAR, where students gather and play games, worship, and compete for the title of WAR champion at the end of the summer. These teams will play games like wiffle ball, sand volleyball, capture the flag, and kick the can, all while keeping their Jesus-loving community around them.
A community for a teen is important, the people you are around are who you become, which is why it is so important for these students to recognize who they surround themselves with and keep their church family active and always growing. 1 Corinthians 15:33 says “Do not be deceived: “Bad company ruins good morals.”
It may seem like the summer is the offseason for a lot of youth groups, but last year was my first year as a youth leader and if it weren’t for the Summer WAR program, I would not have had the impact on these students that I have had, and they would not have impacted me so hard either.
Being a youth leader is tiring, sometimes you must let the kids pie you in the face to get them to really try, which makes the job dirty, the work requires a lot of patience, and sometimes very immature humor for teenagers and all their fart jokes or weirdness. It is one of the most fulfilling things I have done with my life.
No matter if you have all the wisdom in the world or are simply just finding that you have a fire in your soul for Jesus, there is always something new to learn from a kid’s faith. I am constantly learning about God and the way he interacts between leader and student every time I am around my youth group. You may have to read in between the fart jokes, but there really is a lot of God’s intricate handy work in this youth group.