Lauren Kirkle didn’t waste any time starting her career off on the right note.
The Wartburg College freshman scored on a penalty kick in the 106th minute to lift her club to a 1-0 double-overtime victory against Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Salzwedel Field on Wednesday.
Kirkle, a former Southeast Polk standout and Altoona native, finished with two shots, including two on goal.
The match was scoreless at halftime, despite the Knights (1-0-0) holding an 8-2 advantage in shots and a 5-0 edge in corner kicks.
Wartburg controlled the pace of the match and possessed for the majority of the second half, outshooting Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 10-2, in shots and owning an 8-0 ledger in corner kicks.
A foul in the second overtime period sent Krikle to the spot, and the first-year player converted.
Senior Joy Smith paced the Knights with six shots, including four on frame. Classmate and goalkeeper Marissa Lopez stoped all six shots that were sent her way. Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout and Knights senior defender Sarah Campbell recorded three shots in the match.
Wartburg traveled to the College of Saint Benedict for a 1 p.m. match Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Knights open season with a win
The Wartburg College men’s soccer team opened the 2021 seaosn with a 2-1 win over Gustavus Adolphus College at Salzwedel Field on Wednesday.
Junior Payton Chapman scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute for the Knights (1-0-0).
Knights junior Caleb Halleran opened the scoring in the 26th minute off an assist from senior Kevin Duque.
Wartburg senior Jack Palen paced his squad with three shots, while former Denver standout and Wartburg senior goalkeeper Bo McMahon posted five saves in the match.
Wartburg traveled to Knox College for a 2 p.m. match Saturday in Galesburg, Illinois.