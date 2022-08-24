The Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly delivered the shed to Robyn Holden and her family. She was the Grand Prize winner. See picture. Kiwanis members Greg Hovden and Bob Harrison along with Raffle coordinator, Chuck Brittain were present when Master Craftsman, Craig Freesemann, and his employee dropped off the shed to the happy winner. The raffle proceeds will be used to fulfill Kiwanis obligations to the children and their families locally and in the mission of Kiwanis International. Mayor Adam Hoffman drew the winning tickets, and all the prizes were distributed.
Our club would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets for the raffle. We couldn't have had the success we did if it weren’t for you. Here is the listing for the winners in order of tickets drawn and the prize they chose. A sincere thank you to the Little League players and their families for helping with the raffle!