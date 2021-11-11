The Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly will again be selling Christmas trees, wreaths and roping this holiday season.
Jack Dahlby, project chair, reports that, in spite of the fact that nationally Christmas trees are again in short supply, Kiwanians will have their full order of trees available.
Sales begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and will have daily hours except Thanksgiving until the trees are gone. Saturdays, Fridays and Nov. 26 hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Our lot is graciously hosted in the Miller True Value parking lot across from McDonald’s.
There are four sizes of the popular Fraser fir from 6 to 10 feet, Balsam Firs, Scotch Pine, White Pine, and Blue spruce trees. We have five options for decorative wreaths and carry a door swag as well. We have roping available at a discounted price when buying 50 feet or more.
The top priority in dispersing profits is to provide five scholarships for Waverly-Shell Rock graduates. Any additional proceeds will go toward other community programs that support youth – the main emphasis of Kiwanis International.
“We have been blessed with great support for this project from the Waverly and surrounding communities,” Dahlby said. “I’ve been a resident of Waverly for over 50 years, and the Kiwanis Clubs have been selling trees since before I got here.”
Last year, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly began offering delivery service for those who didn’t have a vehicle to haul a Christmas tree. That service will again be offered in 2021 for a $10 fee, if in the city limits, and a $20 fee for delivery outside Waverly.
In addition, customers can order a tree by phone at 319-830-5888. For $20 ($30 if outside of Waverly), a tree will be personally chosen and delivered to your home.