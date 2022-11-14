The Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly is ready to open their sales of Christmas trees, wreaths, and roping this holiday season. Jack Dahlby, Chair of the project, reports that nationally Christmas trees are again in short supply, although Kiwanis is expecting their full order of trees. Sales begin on Saturday, November 19 at 9 AM and will have daily hours except on Thanksgiving until the trees are gone. Saturdays, and Friday, November 25th, the hours are 9 am to 7 pm, Sundays at 10 am to 6 pm, and weekdays from 2 pm to 7 pm. Our lot (graciously hosted in the Miller True Value parking lot) is across from McDonald’s.
There are four sizes of the popular Fraser Fir from 6ft to 10 ft, Balsam Firs, Scotch Pine, White Pine, and Blue spruce trees. We have 5 options for decorative wreaths and carry a door swag as well. We have roping available with a discounted price when buying 50 ft or more.