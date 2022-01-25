Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly announces that students graduating from any Bremer County high school in 2022 and planning to further their education may now apply for the annual Klea Shipman Scholarship.
Criteria are academic achievement, service to others, school activities, community activities and financial need.
Students should request an application from their school counselor. Clear and accurate descriptions of their activities and two letters of recommendation are required. Applications must be postmarked by April 15 and be sent or delivered to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
This memorial scholarship is an endowed gift from the estate of Klea Shipman. She was a member of Trinity UMC and a lifelong resident of Bremer County, 1915-2003. Klea dedicated her life’s work to teaching country school, serving as administrative assistant to the Supt. of Bremer County Schools and secretary of the Tri County School system. Klea’s generosity to pay-it-forward to students she would never meet has enabled nearly 130 individuals to be gifted over $32,000.