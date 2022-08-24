WAVERLY, IA-Greg Kneser, a student life professional with more than 35 years of experience in the field, will be the next vice president for student life and dean of students at Wartburg College.
Kneser, vice president for student affairs at Lourdes University, will begin his work at Wartburg on Sept. 1. He will serve in tandem with Jim Bies, interim vice president for student life, through Sept. 15.
“I’ve known about Wartburg for a really long time, being in the whole constellation of ELCA colleges and universities. I’ve been on campus many times, but I’m looking forward to orientation where everyone is new, and I will be the new guy too,” Kneser said. “I’m excited to get to work with the president, her leadership team, my student life team and all of the students at Wartburg.”
Wartburg President Rebecca Neiduski is excited for the energy and passion Kneser will bring to the college.
“Greg’s significant experience in Lutheran higher education and his commitment to leadership and service make him an exceptional choice for Wartburg College and the Waverly community,” she said.
As a young professional, Kneser worked his way up through residential life.
“I was an RA as an undergrad and had a great experience there. When I couldn’t find a job in social work after graduation, I knew I could run a residence hall, so I accepted a position the University of Wisconsin-Osh Kosh as a residence director,” Kneser said. “It wasn’t my intention, but I fell in love with the work. My plan B turned into a pretty great life.”
He eventually moved on to St. Olaf, where he stayed for nearly 29 years, including 19 years as a dean and vice president.
“You talk about vocation, I found that at some point this was no longer just my job, it was who I am. I found what I was called to do,” he said. “My wife, Sandy, has been a wonderful support in this crazy life. At St. Olaf we lived right across the street from the college and the whole world was in and out of the house and on the street with us. It worked for us, and my kids, Amelia and Wylie, had the most amazing role models.”
Kneser earned a Bachelor of Arts in social welfare from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Master of Arts in higher education administration from Truman State University. He has completed crisis intervention training, Title IX training, Harvard University’s Institute for Education Management and Management Development Program, and FEMA and incident command course.
He also serves in his community as a past board member and president of the Northfield Historical Society and at the University of Wisconsin on the Dean’s Advisory Board, College of Letters and Science, in addition to his work with 4-H and Meals on Wheels.
In his free time, Kneser enjoys woodworking, figure carving, boat building and making useful things. He is an avid canoe and kayak paddler and enjoys guiding groups in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota.