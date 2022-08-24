Kneser

Greg Kneser will become the next vice president for student life at Wartburg starting Sept. 1.

WAVERLY, IA-Greg Kneser, a student life professional with more than 35 years of experience in the field, will be the next vice president for student life and dean of students at Wartburg College.

Kneser, vice president for student affairs at Lourdes University, will begin his work at Wartburg on Sept. 1. He will serve in tandem with Jim Bies, interim vice president for student life, through Sept. 15.