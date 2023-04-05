WAVERLY – Wartburg baseball closed its weekend series against Coe College by spitting Sunday’s doubleheader, winning the first game 17-16 in 11 innings and then falling 4-2 in seven innings in game two.
After the series win, Wartburg is now 8-9 overall and 3-5 in American Rivers Conference play.
Game One
The Kohawks jumped on Wartburg early with a five run top of the first that included a three-run home run from Jack Allison to make the score 5-0.
Wartburg responded in a huge way with an eight run bottom of the first that was capped off by a Caleb Andrews bases clearing double that put Wartburg ahead 8-5.
The Knights recorded six hits and Andrews and Keaton Gray both had two hits in the inning.
Coe started the top of the third with a leadoff double, but Cael Boehmer struck out three of the next four batters to keep the Kohawks at five runs.
The Kohawks scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to storm back in front 11-8.
Four hits, two batters hit and two walks in the inning led to six runs.
Coe brought three more runs across in the fifth inning after five hits, including two doubles, to make the score 14-8.
Wartburg answered in the bottom of the fifth after Andrews singled to score two more runs and bring the score to 14-10.
Coe added two more runs in the sixth to take a 16-10 lead.
The Knights scored four runs in the eighth after an RBI single from Sam Nicolino, then a two-run home run from Eliot Jurgensen and then a double from Gray to make the score 16-14.
In the bottom of the ninth, Carter Stubitz tied the game at 16 with a two RBI single to send it to extra innings.
The Knights put runners on base in the bottom of the 11th and an overthrow to first allowed Nicolino to score the walk off run to win 17-16.
Game Two
Coe again got on the board early with two runs in the top of the first after an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
The Kohawks added another run in the second after a leadoff double and single made the score 3-0 after two innings.
Gray singled in the third, but Wartburg was unable to bring any runs across through three innings.
Wartburg got on the board in the bottom of the fifth after Will Armstrong singled and was brought home by a Zach Wesolowki sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1 through five innings.
Coe responded in the sixth with another sacrifice fly to put them back on top by three runs.
Armstrong singled in the bottom of the sixth to score Jurgensen and make the score 4-2 after six innings.
Coe was able to hold off the Wartburg bats in the seventh to avoid a series sweep.