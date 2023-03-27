WAVERLY – Wartburg baseball took game one of the American Rivers Conference doubleheader 3-1 over Loras, but the Duhawks edged Wartburg in the second game 2-1 on Saturday.
The Knights move to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in A-R-C play after its opening A-R-C series.
Game One
Loras got on the scoreboard first after a bases loaded sacrifice fly brought in one run in the top of the first inning.
The Knights left three runners stranded between the first two innings and the score remained 1-0 Loras.
Neither team put any runs across through the next three innings and the score was 1-0 Loras through five innings.
Wartburg got on the board in the bottom of the sixth after Caleb Andrews had a leadoff walk and was brought home by a Zach Walton stand up double to tie it at 1-1.
Cole Wessling tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly that gave the Knights a 2-1 lead after six innings.
The Knights added another run in the seventh after a sacrifice fly from Eliot Jurgensen. The sac fly gave the Knights the 3-1 victory.
Game Two
In game two it was the Knights who got on the board early, when a Noah Day sacrifice fly scored Sam Nicolino for the first run of the game in the bottom of the second after the Knights loaded the bases to begin the second inning.
Both starting pitchers, Nick Nin and Ryan Wohlers, allowed just two hits each through four innings.
Loras tied the game up in the top of the fifth after an error brought in a run.
The Duhawks added another run in the sixth after a fielders choice brought in a run to make the score 2-1 after six innings.
Wartburg got its first hit since the third inning in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to tie it up and Loras held on to win 2-1.
The Knights will continue A-R-C play on Tuesday, Mar. 28 for a doubleheader against Luther College on the road beginning at 1 p.m.