Hunter Clasen scored twice for Wartburg College, but a late fourth-quarter touchdown by Buena Vista University handed the visitors a 24-20 loss Saturday in Storm Lake.
With the win, the Beavers snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Knights.
Wartburg (5-3 overall, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) led, 20-17, heading into the fourth quarter and forced a Buena Vista punt early in the quarter. The Beavers scored the game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Knights were held to 244 total yards of offense, the second-lowest of the season.
Clasen, a junior, led the Knights with 41 rushing yards on nine carries to go along with his two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jace Moore completed 14 of 27 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Former Janesville standout Dalton Woodyard caught two passes for 25 yards. Denver grad Eli Barrett posted 10 tackles, including six solo stops. Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing finished with five tackles.
Wartburg returns to Walston-Hoover Stadium for the final time against Nebraska Wesleyan University at 1 p.m. Saturday.