Wartburg College fell 27-18 at Gustavus on Saturday in St. Peter, Minnesota.
It was the first time the No. 15-ranked NCAA Division III Knights lost to the Golden Gusties since 2011.
Wartburg (1-1) trailed after the first quarter but took a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Knights senior quarterback Jace Moore was 25 of 49 for 283 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Senior running back Bennett Goetsch rushed for a team-best 25 yards on 11 carries. Senior receiver JoJo McNair had two touchdown grabs, while sophomore George Drake led the Knights with eight catches for 102 yards.
Former Denver standout Kain Eagle got the Knights on the scoreboard with a 17-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Former Wapsie Valley standout Ben Weepie posted five tackles, while former Denver standout Eli Barrett and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing recorded three tackles each.
Wartburg has a bye week this week. The Knights return to action against Coe College to open American Rivers Conference action Sept. 25 at Walston-Hoover Stadium.