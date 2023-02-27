DAVENPORT, Fla. – Wartburg baseball opened up the 2023 season with a doubleheader against the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Sunday, Feb. 26. The Knights were defeated in game one 6-1 and edged 1-0 in game two.
Game One
After no hits in the first inning, Zach Wesolowski and Noah Day both singled to set up a Carter Stubitz RBI single to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.
The Knights defense forced two double plays in the first three innings and the score remained 1-0 after three innings.
MSOE put together a big fourth inning at the plate with four hits, including a walked in run and a grand slam from Chris Barnes to put the Raiders ahead 6-1.
The Knights were held hitless throughout the rest of the game and fell 6-1.
Game Two
The Raiders led the top of the first off with three hits, but Cael Boehmer and the Knights defense escaped with no runs allowed.
A Keaton Gray single was the Knights only hit of the first two innings.
After reaching on a fielders choice, MSOE’s Blake Hall stole second and was batted in by the next batter to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead through 2.5 innings.
Will Armstrong singled in the fifth inning and then Caleb Andrews doubled to put runners on second and third, but both runners were left stranded.
The Knights had the tying run on second in the bottom of the seventh but MSOE was able to force an out to hold on for a 1-0 win.