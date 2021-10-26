Wartburg College emerged from a scoreless first quarter, erupted for 20 points in the second and came away with a 27-7 win over visiting American Rivers Conference rival University of Dubuque on Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Senior quarterback Jace Moore threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to classmate Dylan Rottinghaus for the game’s first score. Junior running back Hunter Clasen made a 13-0 lead for the Knights (5-2 overall, 4-1 A-R-C) with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Junior Drew Wyffels intercepted a pass at his own 4-yard line and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first half to give Wartburg a 20-0 lead.
Moore completed 15 of 32 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Clasen led the ground attack with 13 carries for 50 yards.
Former Janesville standout Dalton Woodyard finished with one catch for seven yards. Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing posted six tackles, including four solo stops and 4.5 quarterback sacks and forced a fumble. Denver grad Eli Barrett posted five tackles and had an interception, as well as two pass breakups. Former Denver standout Sam Joerger finished with two tackles and recovered a fumble.
Wartburg travels to Buena Vista University for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Storm Lake.