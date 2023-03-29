WAVERLY — Wartburg women’s lacrosse opened Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference play at home on Tuesday with a 12-5 win.
The Knights are now 2-6 overall and begin the MWLC season 1-0.
First Period
After no goals for the first eight minutes, Lindsay Langford and Olivia Christianson scored back-to-back goals to make the score 2-0 with 6:09 left in the first.
Monmouth scored just over a minute later to cut the lead in half.
Britta Solheim closed the first with an unassisted goal that made the score 3-1 after one.
Second Period
The Scots scored two goals in the first five minutes of the second period to tie the game at three.
After Monmouth took a 4-3 lead, Wartburg responded with a goal from Beka Gershenoff and then another goal this time from Langford with an assist to Solheim.
Wartburg led 5-4 at the break.
Third Period
The Knights offense stayed hot in the second half, as Solheim scored two unanswered goals to start the third.
Neither team scored again until 5:24 left in the third, when Solheim found Langford for another goal.
Knights led 8-4 after three periods.
Fourth Period
It was Solheim with an assist to Langford to start the fourth quarter and then roles were reversed for the next goal as Langford found an open Solheim for a score.
Monmouth scored its only goal of the second half with just over seven minutes left in the game to make the score 10-5.
Both Gershenoff and Langford added another goal to make the final score 12-5.