A Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at St. Mary Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly. Carry-outs will be available from 5-5:30 p.m. using the north church entrance. The menu includes fish (fried and baked), mac and cheese, and sides. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids age 6-12, and 5 and under is free. Everyone is welcome. Please order meals ahead of time. There is a link to a Form to order on the church website or on Facebook. You can also call the church to put in your order at (319) 352-2493.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization emphasizing activities centering on church, community and family. Funds raised by this fish fry go toward supporting these activities for the year and the annual scholarship fund.
Everyone is welcome to come out and eat fish on March 31.